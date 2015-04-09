Font of the day: Beauchef

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Beauchef by Juan Pablo De Gregorio

Chilean graphic designer and typographer Juan Pablo De Gregorio is behind today's typeface of choice, Beauchef. A sans serif typeface, this design was originally created to meet the needs of the Center for Mathematical Modeling, University of Chile.

Available from MyFonts, Beauchef is described as 'tough as advanced mathematics, but as readable, clear and accurate as the numbers themselves'. Beauchef is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 75 per cent discount on the entire family.

Liked this? Read these!