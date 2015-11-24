Font of the day: Bell Gothic

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Bell Gothic from Paratype

Today's typeface of choice is the bitstream version of Bell Gothic designed by Chauncey H. Griffith in 1938 for use in the telephone directories of the Bell Telephone Company. The cyrillic version by Isabella Chaeva was released by ParaType in 1999, with italic styles added in 2009 by the same designer.

Clear and easy to read, Bell Gothic is a popular choice for magazine advertising and display purposes. Bell Gothic is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

