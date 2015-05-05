Font of the day: Besom

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Besom

A new brush typeface for 2015, Besom was created by the Krisjanis Mezulis and Gatis Vilaks of Riga, Latvia. Created for one of the pair's personal art projects, Besom is available free for personal and commercial use.

You can download Besom for free over on Behance.

