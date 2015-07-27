Font of the day: Beyno

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Beyno by Fabian Korn

Swiss student Fabian Korn kicks our font of the day posts with his experimental design, Beyno. Developed in his spare time, Beyno is an uppercase design, which is great for creating eye-catching headlines, posters and much more.

Beyno is available to download for free over on Behance.

