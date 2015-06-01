Font of the day: Bomb

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bomb by Iordanis Passas

Kicking off this week's top typefaces is Bomb, by graphic designer Iordanis Passas. A bod design, Bomb is great for creating eye-catching posters, headlines and more.

You can download Bomb for free over on Behance.

