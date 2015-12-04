Font of the day: Butler

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Butler by Fabian De Smet

Today's typeface of choice is Butler, by graphic designer Fabian De Smet. "Butler is a free serif typeface inspired by both Dala Floda and the amazing Bodoni family", he comments.

"The main goal was to bring a bit of modernism to serif fonts by working on the curves of classical serif fonts and adding an extra stencil family. Great for posters, very big titles, books and more, the highly contrasted butler typeface is pleased to be at your service."

Butler is free to download for both personal and commercial use over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!