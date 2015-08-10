Font of the day: Charming

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Charming by Anastasia Dimitriadi

Kicking off our font of the days posts this week is designer Anastasia Dimitriadi with her latest creation, Charming. A hand drawn font inspired by vintage American and folk lettering, Charming is suitable for logos, signage design, ads, posters and lettering quotes.

Charming is free for both personal and commercial use, and can be downloaded over on Behance.

