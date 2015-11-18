Font of the day: Conto

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Conto by Nils Thomsen

A simple, elegant typeface, Conto was created by designer Nils Thomsen. From essential reading text and captions to advertsing and packaging, Conto is suited to a variety of digital and print projects.

Conto is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 20 per cent discount.

