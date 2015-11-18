Font of the day: Conto

Topics

Conto

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Conto by Nils Thomsen.

Conto by Nils Thomsen

A simple, elegant typeface, Conto was created by designer Nils Thomsen. From essential reading text and captions to advertsing and packaging, Conto is suited to a variety of digital and print projects.

Conto is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 20 per cent discount.

