Font of the day: Endless Bummer

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Endless Bummer by Aaron May

Art director Aaron May is behind today's typeface, Endless Bummer. Inspired by 80's skateboard graphics, brands and culture, this hand drawn font is great for posters, logos and much more.

Endless Bummer is available to download free over on Behance.

