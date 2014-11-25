Font of the day: Gagalin

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Gagalin by Iordanis Passas

Working on a comic strip? Complete your design with this free comic typeface, Gagalin by Iordanis Passas. Free for both personal and commercial use, Gagalin comes complete with a full set of uppercase letters, numbers and variety of special characters.

You can download Gagalin for free over on Free Typography.