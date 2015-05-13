Font of the day: GEOM

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

GEOM by Danilo Gusmão Silveira

Today's typeface of choice is GEOM by designer and art director Danilo Gusmão Silveira. Inspired by basic geometric forms and grids, this display typeface was an experimental project by Silveira, which he now very generously offers as a free download.

GEOM is available to download free for personal and commercial use over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!