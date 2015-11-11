Topics

Font of the day: Haze

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Haze from The Branded Quotes.

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Haze from The Branded Quotes

Created by the team at The Branded Quotes, Haze is a wet brush font with splatters all over its glyph and bears its own watercolor texture. Band and restaurant logos, book and album covers and brand identity are just a few projects served by this one of a kind typeface.

Haze is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

