Font of the day: Lidia

Lidia by Daniel Fernández

Today's font of choice is an experiment by designer Daniel Fernandez. "It was inspired by my late grandma, Lidia, and her love for life," he comments. "This font draws from her two biggest passions: nature and stitching."

Lidia is available to download, free for personal use, over on Behance.

