Font of the day: Lombok

Lombok by Alexandre Pietra

If you're on the hunt for an attention-grabbing typeface, look no further than Lombok. The unique design was created by student Alexandre Pietra, who now generously offers the font free for personal use.

You can download Lombok for free over on Behance.

