Font of the day: Loveton

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Loveton by Ian Irwan Wismoyo

Want to add a bit of vintage style to your designs? Then Loveton by designer Ian Irwan Wismoyo could be just what you're looking for. "Loveton is a skinny, swirly, beautiful script typeface with a vertical body," he comments. "It's perfectly suited to wedding card designs, handcrafted and vintage products. Spread the love!"

Loveton is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

