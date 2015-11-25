Font of the day: Lumberjack

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Lumberjack by Aleksei Kalinin

Distressed typeface Lumberjack is the first font produced by designer Aleksei Kalinin. A bold design, Lumberjack is great for a variety of projects, headlines and poster in particular.

You can download Lumberjack for free over on Behance.

