Font of the day: One Day

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

One Day by Nawras Moneer

Graphic designer Nawras Moneer is behind today's typeface of choice, One Day. Created in just 24 hours, the modern, geometric flat design is great for a variety of print and digital projects, including posters, logos and headlines.

One Day is available to download for free over on Behance, all Moneer asks for in exchange is a simple tweet. Donations to the author are also, as ever, gratefully received.

Liked this? Read these!