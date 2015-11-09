Font of the day: Polly

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Polly by Reghardt Grobbelaar

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is designer Reghardt Grobbelaar with his latest creation, geometric sans typeface Polly. A clean and simple design, Polly is great for a variety of print and digital projects and most suited to headlines, logos and stationery.

Polly is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

