Font of the day: Qanelas

Qanelas by Radomir Tinkov

Qanelas is a modern sans serif with a geometric touch. Created by type designer Radomir Tinkov, Qanelas is available in 20 weights, with 10 uprights and matching italics.

Qanelas is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you currently benefit from an 80 per cent discount on the entire family.

