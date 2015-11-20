Font of the day: Robu Bold

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Robu Bold by Andrei Robu

Today's typeface of choice is Robu Bold, by creator of Typeverything Andrei Robu. A display typeface inspired by vintage shop signs, Robu Bold is perfecty suited to logos and titles.

Robu Bold is available to purchase over on Ten Dollar Fonts.

