Font of the day: Rosario

Rosario by Héctor Gatti

Today's typeface of choice, Rosario, was named after the city where it's creator Héctor Gatti resides. A simple, elegant design, Rosario is perfect for headlines, magazine copy and much more.

Rosario is available as a free download over on Behance, with donations to the author, as always, greatfully received.

