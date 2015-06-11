Font of the day: Sant’Elia Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sant’Elia Script by Ryan Martinson

A robust typeface, Sant'Elia Script was created by type designer Ryan Martinson. Featuring six weights, with both regular and rough versions, Sant'Elia Script is ideal for any vintage-style design.

Sant'Elia Script is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

