Font of the day: Sifonn

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sifonn by Rafa Goicoechea

Barcelona-based graphic and type designer Rafa Goicoechea is the man behind today's font of choice. "Sifonn is a display typeface consisting in three weights," he explains. "There's a Pro version with more than 900 glyphs, featuring a large set of ligatures, titling alternates, fractions, catch words and multiple opentype features."

Sifonn also comes with a Basic and Basic Outline version with the standard char set (360 glyphs), both of which are available as a free download.

Sifonn Pro is available to purchase from Ultra Types. Sifonn Basic and Basic Outline are available for free on Goicoechea's website, all the designer asks for in return is a simple tweet. Although, as always, any donations are greatfully received.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!