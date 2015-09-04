Font of the day: Star Dust

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Star Dust from BLKBK

Rounding off our fonts of the week is hand-drawn design Star Dust from graphic design and visual communications studio BLKBK. A beautiful script typeface, Star Dust is perfect for stationery, packaging and much more.

Star Dust is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

