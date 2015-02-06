Topics

Font of the day: Vigneta

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Vigneta by Ilham Henry.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Vigneta by Ilham Henry

An elegant, handmade script font, Vigneta was created by designer Ilham Henry. He comments on Behance: "An all caps font with a handwritten style, suitable when combined with watercolor, it can make your work more stylish."

Vigneta is available to download over on Creative Market.

Vigneta font

