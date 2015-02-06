Font of the day: Vigneta

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Vigneta by Ilham Henry

An elegant, handmade script font, Vigneta was created by designer Ilham Henry. He comments on Behance: "An all caps font with a handwritten style, suitable when combined with watercolor, it can make your work more stylish."

Vigneta is available to download over on Creative Market.

