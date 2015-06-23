Font of the day: Wask New

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wask New by Vasilis Skandalos

Graphic designer and illustrator Vasilis Skandalos is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Wask New. "Wask started a few months ago as a condensed, sans serif font for business purposes, advertising, packaging and publications," Skandalos comments on Behance.

You can download Wask New, free for personal and commercial use, over on Behance.

