Font of the day: Spirited

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Spirited from Set Sail Studios.

Spirited from Set Sail Studios

Today's font of choice is Spirited, a hand-made typeface developed by the team at creative agency Set Sail Studios. With a very distinct retro style, this Spirited is perfectly suited to hand-lettered quotes, logos and printed designs with a rustic, personal touch.

Spirited is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

