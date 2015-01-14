Greatest fonts countdown: 57 - FF Trixie

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 57th best typeface…

57. FF Trixie

The typewriter font of choice amongst many design professionals, Trixie features on several movie posters including Capote, Secretary and Atonement

Erik Van Blokland, 1991

If a grungy typewriter feel is what you're after, you can't go wrong with Trixie – one of the oldest FontFont typefaces. Until recently, its origin was unknown. It was raised in The Hague by 'foster father' Erik van Blokland. But who conceived it? The book 'Made with FontFont' finally provided the answer. Trixie's 'mother font' was called Triumph Durabel, and was born in Nuremberg in around 1930.

