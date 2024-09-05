Get ready for ImagineFX Art Challenge 6!

News
By
published

Test your creative skills with our daily challenge throughout October and your art could get published in ImagineFX.

ImagineFX Art Challenge
(Image credit: Future)

October will see the ImagineFX Art Challenge take on a new format, as we're setting you a list of daily prompts to test out your creative skills.

Each day we'd like you to paint or draw an image based on the prompts provided below. We'll pick our favourite entry from each day and showcase 31 artists in an upcoming issue.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Vincent
Daniel Vincent
Art Editor

Daniel is Art Editor of ImagineFX magazine. He has over two decades of magazine publishing experience and has worked on a multitude of publications including MBUK, Official PlayStation Magazine, PSW, PC Gamer and Guitar Techniques. When Daniel is not designing pages or finding the best artists for ImagineFX, you can find him trying to be like Spider-Man at his local climbing wall, thrashing his heart out on Zwift or headbanging at a loud gig.

Related articles