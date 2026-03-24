Each year, Eurovision's host country produces a mascot alongside their branding, resulting in a mixed bag of adorable, questionable and downright terrifying creations. This year's mascot is no different and is already prompting mixed responses from Europop fans.

While I initially held a simmering aversion to these mascots, over the years I have warmed to their goofy character design, and now I look forward to whatever monstrosity awaits. Without further ado, let's meet Vienna 2026 mascot, Auri.

(Image credit: Eurovision)

In chaotic Eurovision fashion, there are no strict rules to creating a mascot, so the designs are often unpredictable. In past years, most host countries have opted for an illustrated design, but this year, Austria has opted for a full-body human costume mascot, equal parts endearing and wonderfully silly.

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Repping the blue and pink colours of Eurovision's branding, Auri can best be described as a mix between Birdo and Phillie Phanatic. From his bizarre vuvuzela-esque nose to his sprout of golden hair, there's a charm to Auri that's undoubtedly a vast improvement on last year's hellspawn mascot, Lumo. (I shudder at the mention of his name even today.)

(Image credit: Eurovision)

"I think they saw the reaction with Lumo and realized that it gets more people talking if the mascot is hilariously bad. Auri is awful and I love him, I want them to make mascots like these every year," one fan wrote on Reddit. "Idk why, but I'm more creeped out by this one than I ever was by Lumo," a frightened commenter added, while one user sarcastically wrote, "The central hole in its cylindrical nose was entirely necessary and won't be the subject of any jokes whatsoever."

For more character design news, check out Wikipedia's new anniversary mascot or check out the most popular brand mascots of all time.