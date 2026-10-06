We've never seen a Disney billboard like this before
It's not like one of the world's most famous brands to mess with its logo.
Most brands are fiercely protective of their logos, but none more so than those in possession of the best logos of all time. Messing with a time-honoured design can feel like heresy – so we're a little surprised to see Disney chop its logo in two for a new out of home campaign in Canada.
Leaning into text message parlance, the campaign combines the first letters of the Hulu and Disney logo to ask 'Hu Dis?', highlighting the fact that users can access Hulu content directly on Disney+, giving access to shows such as The Kardashians and Scrubs.
The campaign was created by Courage, who shared the campaign on LinkedIn to a rapturous response. "Brand wordplay on a billboard that lands in two seconds is the hardest flex. This is genuinely work to be proud of," one user comments. Meanwhile, over on Substack, copywriter Vikki Ross exclaims, "Woahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh never thought I'd see Disney play with their logo."
The ads feature the two sliced-up logos along with images from various Hulu shows. But the most striking has got to be that close-crop on Kim Kardashian's eyes, which makes the 'Hu Dis?' tagline extra effective.
From McDonald's to Corona, we've seen plenty of ingenious ads from brands hiding their logos. In Disney's case, even half of its wordmark is iconic enough that nobody's going to be stumped by the question, 'Hu Dis?'
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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