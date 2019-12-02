Apple Cyber Monday deals – the BEST discounts today

Apple Cyber Monday is well and truly underway, and we are seeing some impressive deals across Apple devices. The Apple Cyber Monday deals are selling quickly so if you want to save some money on your chosen Apple device, you'll need to be quick.

But finding the great deals among a sea of somewhat unimpressive ones can seem daunting. We're here to help you avoid missing the biggest savings and best deals (or even buying the wrong thing altogether) we've curated all the very best offers on this page, in an easily scannable format. Use the jump link section to go straight to the device you're looking for. And if you can't see the right deal for you now, keep checking back, because there are new offers going live all the time. This is your one-stop shop for the very best Apple Cyber Monday deals 2019.

Hottest Apple deals

8 of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals right now

Browse all retailers

Browse all the Apple Cyber Monday deals

These are the retailers we've spotted are offering the biggest savings on Apple products right now. If you'd prefer to browse in your own time, click the links below to go straight to their Cyber Monday sales. Alternatively, scroll down for our curated list of Apple deals.

Amazon : Discounts on a range of products, in the US and UK

: Discounts on a range of products, in the US and UK Best Buy: Deals on MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirPods

Deals on MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirPods John Lewis : Some strong offers on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more

: Some strong offers on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more Very: Savings on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV and accessories

Savings on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV and accessories Currys PC World : Offers on various Apple products

: Offers on various Apple products AO : Some strong deals on iPhones

: Some strong deals on iPhones Walmart: Deals across a range of Apple products

Deals across a range of Apple products Laptops Direct : Deals on MacBooks, iPads and iPhones

Deals on MacBooks, iPads and iPhones And don't miss Adobe – save 40% on Adobe's entire suite of Creative Cloud apps



iPad deals

Apple Cyber Monday: US iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2" (2019) | 32GB | Wi-Fi: $329 $249 at Amazon

$80 off: This Amazon Cyber Monday deal knocks 24% off this 10.2 inch, latest model iPad. There's a Retina display, A10 Fusion chip and Touch ID fingerprint sensor – all for $249! Bargain. There's a similar deal at Best Buy.

iPad 9.7" (6th gen) | 128GB | Wi-Fi + Cellular: $559 $429 at Walmart

Save $130: This Apple Cyber Monday deal knocks a hefty amount off the 6th-generation iPad. It's not the newest model, but you get a decent amount of storage, and cell data included for flexibility.

Apple iPad 10.2” (2019)| 128GB | Wi-Fi: $429 $329 at Best Buy

Save $100: If you need an iPad with a bit more room, this spacious 128GB version currently has impressive $100 shaved off the current retail price. Hurry though, we don't expect stocks to last long.



iPad mini (2019) | 256GB | Wi-Fi: $549 $519 at Amazon

Save $30: Don't miss this shiny new iPad mini with $30 off at Amazon, right now! This is a 7.9-inch tablet with 256GB of storage. It also boasts Retina Display, Touch ID and an A12 Bionic Chip, and to top it all off, it supports Apple Pencil. This model is Wi-Fi only.

iPad mini (2019) | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $399.99 plus 1 year Apple TV at Best Buy

Get 1 year free Apple TV: Your chance to snap up a brand-new iPad mini plus a whole year of Apple TV for just $399.99 at Best Buy! The latest model is compatible with Apple Pencil (1st gen).



iPad Air (2019) 64GB | Wi-Fi: $499 $469 at Walmart

Save $30: Here's your chance to make a rare saving on Apple's newest iPad. $30 off is about the best you'll see on the shiny new model. With a 10.5-inch screen, 64GB of storage, Apple Pencil compatibility (1st gen) and a powerful A12 bionic chip, there's also up to 10 hours of battery life!

iPad Air (2019) 64GB | Wi-Fi: $499 with Apple TV at Best Buy

Get 1 year of Apple TV: This may be pricier than the offer above, but you'll also get a year of Apple TV for nothing (saving a handy $49.99). A great choice for Apple super-fans, it's available on Wi-Fi and cellular models, too.

iPad mini 4 (renewed) | 64GB: Was $450 now $300 at Amazon

33% off: These are pre-owned tablets that are tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, so should work just like new (and are backed by a 90-day guarantee if you have any issues). There's a huge saving on this refurbished mini model.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" | 512 GB | Wi-Fi: $1,279.00 $1,079.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: If you're on the hunt for a new iPad Pro, this deal from Best Buy is worth a closer look. Immensely powerful, portable, and capable, this 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is currently $200 cheaper than usual. At this price, it will no doubt fly off the shelves.

SOLD OUT Apple 10.5" iPad Pro: Was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Save $300: Get a huge $400 off this second-gen, 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Walmart right now. It comes with 512GB of storage, a powerful A10X Fusion chip and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Wi-Fi only.

SOLD OUT

For more insights and offers, check out our dedicated guide to the best iPad Cyber Monday deals.

Apple Cyber Monday: UK iPad deals

Apple iPad Pro 11” (2018) | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £769 £699 at Amazon

Save £70: Finding a discount on an iPad Pro is tricky, so if you're in the market for one of these nifty devices, you best snap up this £70 off deal while it's still around. Previous similar deals sold out in hours.



iPad mini (2019) | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £399 £379 at John Lewis

Save £20: This brand-new 7.9-inch iPad mini has £20 off – the best price we've seen on this 64GB model. You also get John Lewis' great 2-year guarantee included.View Deal

iPad Air (2019) 64GB | Wi-Fi: £479 £449 at Currys

Save £30: As this is the latest iPad Air, it's pretty surprising to be seeing any savings on it, so this £30 isn't to be sniffed at! There's a decent screen size of 10.5-inches, and it's compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st gen).

iPad Air (2019) 256GB | Wi-Fi: £629 £589 at Currys

Save £40: This is the next storage level up from the one above. It has a roomy 256GB and you can get £40 off at Currys. And if you're worried about not getting online when you're out and about, there's also the option to save on the Wi-Fi and Cellular model.

iPad 10.2", 23GB, Space Grey: £349 £299 at Currys

Save £50: The latest iPad model features a bigger screen and Apple Pencil support, making it a great budget alternative to an iPad Pro, and right now you can get this model from Currys with £50 knocked off the price. Also available at Very.



Apple iPad 10.2-inch | 32GB | 2019: £349 £298.99 at Amazon

Save £50: This excellent deal at Amazon sees the brand new 2019, 10.5-inch Apple iPad reduced to less than £300! Compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st gen), this shiny new device offers a wealth of creative possibilities.

EXPIRED: iPad Pro 10.5" | Wi-Fi | 256GB | 2018: £769 £449 at Amazon

42% off: You can save a huge £320 on the previous iPad Pro in this incredible Apple Black Friday deal – meaning the 256GB model is currently actually cheaper than the 64GB version of this iPad. Choose between a range of colours.

EXPIRED: Up to 20% off Apple iPads at Amazon

Right now, online retailer Amazon is offering up to 40% off selected iPad models. Here you'll find huge reductions on everything from the iPad Pro, new 10.2-inch iPad and iPad Air.

DEAL EXPIRED

Find more bargains in our guide to the best iPad Cyber Monday deals.

MacBook deals

Apple Cyber Monday: US MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,499 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $300: This is one of the best MacBook Pro deals we've seen this Cyber Monday. A $300 saving on this model drops the price to an all-time low. Hurry, as it's only while stocks last!



MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £1,999 $1,749 at B&H

Save $250: This MacBook Pro with Touch Bar model includes 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD, plus an i5 processor. And the $250 off in this Apple Cyber Monday deal makes it even more appealing.

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £1,499 $1,299 at B&H

Save $200: Snap up this big sweet discount on a very capable MacBook Pro model. This 13.3-inch laptop comes in Space Grey and features an i5 processor, 128GB SSD and sleek Touch Bar.

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch |16GB RAM | 512GB: Was $2,799 now $2,299 at Amazon

Save $500: This incredible saving is on the most up-to-date 2019 model! It's got fingertip technology, Touch Bar controls and so much more. Don't miss out on this one, it'll go fast – especially as the discount has gone up further already.

MacBook Air 13.3" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: Right now you can get hold of the latest MacBook Air for a whopping $200 off. Its thin and light iconic wedge design houses a stunning Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest Apple-designed keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad.

MacBook Air 15" with Touch Bar | i9 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD: $3,799.99 $2,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $800: This is a high-specced model with a whopping 1TB SSD and an Intel Core i9 processor. Right now there's an absolutely massive $800 saving to be made at Best Buy.

MacBook Air 13.3" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: There's another $200 off the MacBook Air with 128GB SSD at Best Buy. This model comes in silver, space grey and gold and you also get three free months of Apple Music if you buy now.



For more bargains, see our guide to the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday MacBook deals.

Apple Cyber Monday: UK MacBook deals

MacBook Pro | 13" | 128GB SSD (2019): £1,299 £1,146 at Currys

Save £153: Another unexpected discount on this not-long-out 13-inch MacBook Pro. This version comes with 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM. Not quite right for you? Check out the Currys offers on models with different specs.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" with Touchbar (2019) | 512GB: £2,399 £2,179 at BT

Save £220: If you're in the market for a new laptop, the new 16" MacBook Pro is one of the best money can buy. And right now it's at a price we doubt will be beaten any time soon so hurry if you don't want to miss out.

Apple MacBook Air (2019) 13" | 128GB SSD: £1.099 £985 at John Lewis

Save £114: The brand new 128GB 2019 MacBook Air is also available at John Lewis for a bargain £985. John Lewis is offering all three colours at the same price, and a two-year guarantee is included.



Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 15-inch (256GB SSD): £2,350 £1,895 at Laptops Direct

Save £455: This brand new MacBook Pro has over £450 shaved off the price. It's has 16GB RAM and 2,800 and 1,800 screen resolution. Oh, and it looks pretty sweet, too.

More offers in our guide to the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals.

Apple iMac deals

Apple iMac 27" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 1TB: £1,749 £1,629 at Scan

Save £120: This 27-inch iMac has a 5K Retina screen so you can see you design work in all its technicolour glory. Okay, so the saving isn't huge when the price tag is this hefty, but it's the best iMac deal we've seen so far in the UK.

EXPIRED iMac 25" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 1TB: $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This gorgeous iMac has a spectacular 5,120 x 2,880 5K retina display and a Radeon Pro 570X processor. Right now there's $200 off, plus three months of Apple Music thrown in.

DEAL EXPIRED



DEAL EXPIRED iMac 21.5" | i3 | 8GB RAM | 1TB: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This iMac has a stunning 4,096 x 2,304 4K retina display and a Radeon Pro 555X processor. It also comes with a Magic Mouse 2 and a Magic Keyboard. And there's $200 off!

DEAL EXPIRED

Can't see a deal that suits you? Explore some more offers in the widget below...

AirPod deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with standard charging case: Was $159 now $144 at Walmart

Save $15: You can get Apple's latest model AirPods at Walmart right now. These super-hot headphones come with the standard charge case at a price that is hard to resist. This deal sold out over the weekend, but it's back in stock.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with standard charging case: £159 £128.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £60: The latest Apple AirPods are on sale at Laptops Direct for Cyber Monday. A price drop of £60 makes this the best offer in the UK right now on this version with a standard charging case. This same offer appeared at Amazon and the BT store, and sold out in double-quick time – so don't hang about.

View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £159 at Laptops Direct

Save £40: These latest Apple AirPods come with the wireless charging case and Very is also offering them for just £159. This is the lowest price we've seen so get them quick!



View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Walmart

Save $34: When it comes to Apple AirPods deals, this is a brilliant and rare find. In fact, it's so rare to see such a discount, it's worth acting now if you don't want to miss out.



View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £159 on Amazon

Save £40: These latest Apple AirPods come with the wireless charging case at a price that's hard to beat. You'll be the envy of your friends with these bad boys.



View Deal

Get more insights in our guide to the Apple AirPods Black Friday sale.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 4 + 4 months' Apple Music: Save up to $300 at Best Buy

Save up to $300: There are a range of deals available on Series 4 Apple Watches at Best Buy, and for Cyber Monday you get four months' Apple Music thrown in for free. Head on over and take your pick of all the different colours and styles available.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 with white sports band: £429 £329 at Amazon

Save £100: If you're not bothered about having the latest Apple Watch, this is a brilliant deal on the previous model. A stylish white strap, GPS and electrical and optical heart sensors are just some of its impressive features.

View Deal

Explore more Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Will Apple have deals on Black Friday?

Yes, there were a wide range of Apple Black Friday discounts last year and 2019's event is heading the same way, with impressive Apple Black Friday deals across a whole range of devices, from Cyber Monday iPads and Apple Pencil Cyber Monday deals, to offers on iPhones and Apple Watches. However, unless you're dead set on shopping in the Apple Store itself, you're almost certain to find the best Apple Black Friday deals come from other retailers.

In previous years, rather than discounting the products themselves, the tech giant offered money off further Apple spending, with gift cards given on purchases made over the shopping event. In 2018, shoppers could get Apple Store gift cards from $25/£20 right up to $200/£160 when they purchased selected products.

Are Apple Cyber Monday deals the same as Black Friday?

There will be Apple Cyber Monday offers, but traditionally, Black Friday is a better time to bag a bargain. Retailers tend to bring out the highest concentration of bargains on Black Friday itself, and Cyber Monday is slightly less of a big deal. So if you're wondering whether to hold off for a hot Apple Cyber Monday Apple deal, we'd probably advise against it.

Some will be offering blanket deals across the whole long weekend, while other promotions will be live for a shorter period, and the best offers will likely sell out. That's a slightly frustrating answer, but our general advice is to think ahead on what you want to buy. Do you need particular specs or a specific model, or are you happy with whatever model the biggest Apple Cyber Monday discount happens to be on? Make a plan and if an offer crops up that matches your plans, snap it up then and there rather than waiting on the off chance something better will come around.

(Image credit: zhang kaiyv on Unsplash)

Apple Black Friday deals: iPad offers

Tablets are always in demand on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we saw a lot of good Black Friday iPad deals in 2018. Figuring out which is the best offer, taking into account the different models, storage options and features, can be difficult. We've sorted through the best options with this in mind.

In terms of where to shop, in 2018 Walmart was the place to head for US shoppers, while in the UK, Very, John Lewis and eglobal central all had good deals.

Take a look at the best iPad offers right now in the widget below.

The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals

MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Black Friday deals are in high demand every year – mainly because, as designers will know, this kind of top-quality kit doesn't come cheap.

So how much does a MacBook cost on Cyber Monday? Short answer: it depends where you go and which model and spec you're interested in. As you might expect the best discounts are typically on slightly older machines, so if you don't mind not having the latest, greatest MacBook then that's often a good way to bag a bargain. Another hot tip is to keep an eye out for refurbished models – there can be some hidden gems on pre-owned models.

In 2018 in the US, Jet, B&H and Adorama were the places to bag the best Black Friday Apple offers on MacBooks. In the UK, John Lewis, Very and Curry's came through with some good deals, and there was also a standout offer from Laptops Direct.

Take a look at the best prices right now in the widget below.

Cyber Monday Apple Airpods deals

In 2018, everyone was after an Airpod deal. Retailers did not oblige. There were a few little discounts here and there, but nothing that really made a dent in the hefty price tag.

Will AirPods go on sale for Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2019? Well, we think so. We're already starting to see some decent discounts on these true wireless earbuds (the price widget below will pull in the best offers in your region).

These little devices aren't quite as new and exciting now (and there's a fair bit of competition hitting the market in the form of Amazon's Echo Buds and Microsoft's Surface Earbuds), so here's hoping this November brings some strong Black Friday Apple Airpods deals.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

There were quite a few good Apple Watch deals on Black Friday 2018, with discounts on the Series 3 as well as older models. The newest model back then – the Apple Watch 4, released September 2018 – didn't get much Black Friday action.

Apple has just launched its Apple Watch Series 5, so Black Friday 2019 might be the time to bag a bargain on a Series 4 Apple Watch.

In the US, the best 2018 Black Friday Apple Watch deals came from B&H, Macy's and Amazon. In the UK, shoppers were better off heading to John Lewis or Very.

Where to find the best Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

As we said above, the Apple Store isn't usually the best place to grab a bargain in the Apple Black Friday sale. Keep an eye on retailers such as Currys, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and John Lewis. And don't forget to check back here, as we curate the best deals as they come in.

How to get the best Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

To get the best deal possible, it's best to have a product and a price in mind. You don't want to end up getting overwhelmed by the options and being unable to make a decision (or panicking and making the wrong decision), so start out with a clear plan.

Once you've decided on the product you're after, you can start tracking its price on various retailers – or even simpler, bookmark this page and keep checking it. You could also set up a Google Alert for the prices you're after. Here are some more tips here on how to make the most of Black Friday.

Apple Store Black Friday 2019 opening hours

Will you have to queue up round the block to get the best Apple Black Friday deals? This seems unlikely, because most Apple Stores will operate their usual opening hours across this period. If you're in the US, check your local Apple Store opening times here.

As mentioned, however, the Apple Store isn't likely to be the best place to bag yourself the best Apple Black Friday deals – you'll probably be better off going to another retailer or shopping online. Don't forget that we'll be reporting on deals as they come in, so you can keep checking this page to bag yourself an Apple Black Friday bargain.

