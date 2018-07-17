Amazon Prime Day deals: get 20% off Adobe CC Photography plan

If photography is your business, then this Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan deal could be just the one for you. The package includes apps such as Photoshop CC, Adobe Spark and Lightroom CC, meaning you have all the tools you might need to create images as rich as your imagination. And right now, you can save 20 per cent on the subscription cost!

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, remember you have to be an Amazon Prime member. It's easy, just sign up for a free 30-day trial to grab this bargain.

Including all your photography essentials, here's exactly what the Adobe Photography Plan provides access to:

Lightroom CC for desktop, web and mobile

Lightroom Classic CC for desktop workflows

Photoshop CC to transform your photos

Spark Premium to create graphics, web pages and videos

Adobe Portfolio to build showcase websites easily

20 GB of cloud storage to get you started

With all of these tools combined, you can really bring your creative visions to life. Precision editing and compositing tools allow you to combine images into beautiful, multilayered artwork, turn photos into paintings or 3D objects, move or remove things within your images and play with colour and various effects to transform your images into something extraordinary. Don't miss out - grab this offer today!