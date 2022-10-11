2021 iPad price drops to $269 in amazing Amazon Prime Day deal

Grab $60 off the popular tablet whilst stocks last.

A product shot of the Apple iPad 9th gen 2021 tablet on a colourful background with the words great price
The October Amazon Prime Day event is seeing some really impressive deals, but none more so than a $60 price cut on the 2021 10.2-inch iPad – now just $269 (opens in new tab).

This particular model usually retails at $329, which, for the power and capability of the machine offers excellent value for money. In the past we've seen up to $50 this device, but never $60 – this is the lowest recorded price for this device, and we expect it to sell fast. 

If you want to look at some different iPad models, you can check out our live blog of the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals. For more great deals on a range of Apple products, you can head on over to our Apple Prime Day deals article for savings on MacBooks, AirPods, iPhones and more. 

2021 10.2-inch iPad: $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $60: By far one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far. A huge $60 off this powerful little machine is an unmissable offer. If previous sales are anything to go by, this offer won't last long, so if you're interested, grab one before they're gone.

Not in the US? Here are the best 2021 10.2-inch Apple iPad deals in your area:

