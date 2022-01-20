Apple's cheapest iPad (2021) is now even cheaper in rare deal

The cheapest iPad (the original) has just got even cheaper! We spotted the most recent iteration of the iPad (2021) drop by $10 over at Amazon, from $329 to $319.99.

Now, that's not the biggest discount ever, but remember this is the 10.2-inch iPad that was only released September 2021, so barely four months ago. That makes us pleased to a discount on the tablet at all. Add to that that this is close to the record low price that we've seen it go for ($309.99 over Black Friday) and that makes this a worthy deal. It's a little less rosy over in the UK, with the iPad (2021) sticking fiercely to its retail price of £318.98.

iPad (2021): $329.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $10: This is the best deal that we've seen on the iPad (2021) since Black Friday last year. If you wanted to get the new iPad and were waiting for a good reason, this is it!



iPad (2021): Best price: £318.98 at Amazon

There are no deals on the brand new iPad in the UK, and that's probably because it only went on sale in September last year. It's still Apple's cheapest iPad, so well worth a go.



Not in the US or UK? Here are the best iPad deals wherever you are in the world...

