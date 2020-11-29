Cyber Monday pencils: Top deal slashes Derwent Procolour pencils by 40%

For artists, Cyber Monday is a brilliant time to stock up on supplies. And we've found a colourful deal that'll knock your socks off. Right now, thanks to a brilliant Amazon Cyber Monday deal, some of our favourite colouring pencils have been price-slashed by a ginormous 40 per cent! Yup, this set of 24 Derwent Procolour Colouring Pencils is now only £36.12.

Given these exact pencils feature on our list of best pencils (we gave them four and a half stars, FYI), we wouldn't hesitate to snap this deal up. With high pigment, they feel substantial in the hand – and they come in a lovely wooden gift box, too.

Just see below for more details, plus some other top pencil deals. Want something different? Check out our Cyber Monday sales post, and digital artists will love this Wacom Cyber Monday hub for drawing tablet deals, too.

Derwent Set of 24 Procolour Colouring Pencils: £59.99 £36.12 at Amazon

Save £23.87: We judge Derwent to make professional, reliable pencils. These Procolour pencils have a high pigment concentration, they're great for shading and feel substantial in the hand. This is a brilliant deal on one of our favourites. Also discounted is this set of 12 and set of 48. View Deal

Castle Art Supplies 72 Coloured Pencils: £34.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £10: This is lightning deal so hurry! A lovely set of colouring pencils in a zip up case, perfect for on-the-move artwork. Highly pigmented, they're perfect for blending and layering, plus the pencils are colour coded, numbered and named for ease of use.View Deal

Derwent Coloured Pencils 72 Studio: $121.93 $106.58 at Amazon

Save $15.35: A shaving (sorry) off a pro-level set of studio colouring pencils. With the same texture and blendability of artists' pencils, these have a more precise, sharper style that's well-suited to detailed illustration work. Housed in a wooden box, this is a stunning set.View Deal

Castle Art Supplies 72 Coloured Pencils: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15: Make sure you apply the coupon to get the extra discount because if you do, you'll save a more than decent 37 per cent on this set of excellent colouring pencils. With rich, velvety leads, this is a set for serious artists that comes in a handy zip up case.View Deal

