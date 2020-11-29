Cyber Monday video game deals: Lowest prices on top Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS4 titles

Cyber Monday is a great time to bag a new video game for your console, mainly because there are so many great discounts to take advantage of. There are some amazing price cuts on some of the world's most popular games right now, whether you've got a PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X or a Nintendo Switch.

You can find full details of the best bargains we've found below, listed by console. And if you're after the hardware too, don't miss our round ups of the best Nintendo Switch deals, Xbox Series X deals and where to get a PS4 on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday video game deals: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch games: US

Biggest discount Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $59.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $45: This killer deal at Best Buy shaves a huge $45 off this game where Mario and Rabbids universes collide. Winner of over 50 E3 awards and nominations, this Switch game is an absolute bargain right now.

Just Dance 2021: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: If you want to get moving this Christmas, Just Dance is the perfect Switch game for you. And right now it's almost half price on Best Buy - grab one now before they're all gone!

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition: $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10: One for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, Minecraft Dungeons lets you play with up to four people – or you can brave the dungeons alone – for $10 less.

Mortal Kombat 11 Standard Edition: $24.99 $12.99 at Best Buy

Save $12: Featuring an updated graphics engine, the ultimate fighting game is bigger and badder than ever. Immerse yourself in a vibrant world of arresting visuals with Mortal Kombat 11, and get it at almost half price thanks to this top discount.

Nintendo Switch games: UK

Biggest discount Just Dance 2021: £43.97 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £13: Get moving with your Nintendo Switch console for less with Just Dance 2021, which now has a cool 32% discount. With 40 new must-dance songs, you'll be busting moves like a pro in no time.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £44 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £4: This isn't the biggest saving but Super Mario 3D All-Stars is one of the most popular games going, so any discount is better than nothing. Includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition: £45.98 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £8.99: Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe. And with just under £9 off for Cyber Monday, it's a great time to buy this groundbreaking title.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age: £24.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £5: This classic instalment of the fantasy role playing adventure is perfect for the Nintendo Switch, allowing you to explore a magical world in the palm of your hand. And Amazon has a welcome £5 reduction on this iconic title.

Cyber Monday video game deals: Xbox

XBox games: US

Biggest discount Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for XBox One/XBox Series S: $19.99 $2.99 from Microsoft

Save $17: The Definitive Edition of the grave-robbing action-adventure game has been rebuilt for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Down from $19.99 to $2.99, it's available at a stunning 85 per cent discount for Cyber Monday.

Gears 5 Standard Edition for Xbox One/Xbox Series X: $39.99 $4.99 from Best Buy

Save $35: No, we haven't made a mistake typing... although maybe Best Buy have, because they're currently selling Gears 5 for just under $5. It was only released last autumn! Quick, snap this bargain up before they realise their error.

Mortal Kombat 11 for XBox One/XBox Series X: $49.99 $14.99 at Microsoft

Save $35: Here's one of the biggest Cyber Monday discounts we've seen on a video game this year: a stonking 70 per cent off the cost of the latest Mortal Kombat game. We're not sure why this brilliant game has had such big discount, but we'd urge you to take advantage!

Madden NFL 21 for XBox One/XBox Series X: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25: A new generation is leaving its mark in the NFL, and you can take control in this latest instalment of the popular EA series, which comes with a spectacular $25 off as part of Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition for XBox One/XBox Series X: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25: Whether you prefer street soccer or matches in big stadiums, FIFA 21 gives you the chance to play the beautiful game on XBox in all its glory. Buy it today and get a massive 40 per cent off for Cyber Monday.

Marvel Avengers for XBox One/XBox Series X: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30: Marvel's Avengers continues the epic journey in video game form, with new heroes and new narrative for the definitive Avengers gaming experience. And this incredible game is available at a mega-discount of 50 per cent for Cyber Monday.

XBox games: UK

Biggest discount Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for XBox One/XBox Series S: £15.74 £2.36 from Microsoft

Save £13.38: The cinematic action-adventure that forced Lara Croft to grow from an inexperienced young woman into a hardened survivor has been re-built for next-gen consoles, and the result is both hi-def and high octane. Down from £15.74 to just £2.36, this Cyber Monday discount represents an eye watering 85 per cent off.

Gears 5 Standard Edition for Xbox One/Xbox Series X: £34.99 £7.97 from Curry's

Save £27.02: Gears 5 is the most discounted XBox game this year, which is surprising as it was only released last September. Take the chance to get this brilliant third-person shooter at a bargain price!

FIFA 21 Standard Edition for XBox One/XBox Series X: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £16: On the streets or in the stadium, FIFA 21 has more ways to play than ever, before including UEFA Champions League and Copa Libertadores de América. Get it at Amazon for the bargain price of $32.99 this Cyber Monday.

Mortal Kombat 11 for XBox One/XBox Series X: £39.99 £15.99 at Microsoft

Save £24: Mortal Kombat is back, and better than ever in the next evolution of the fighting game franchise. Save a whopping 60 per cent on the price this Cyber Monday with Microsoft, or spend the next 12 months regretting it.

Marvel Avengers for Xbox One: £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Save £23 + get a free digital comic: One of the biggest games of 2020, Marvel Avengers isn't just reduced by a huge £23 at Amazon. You also get an Iron Man digital comic thrown in, absolutely free. You'll only find this incredible deal on Amazon UK, so don't miss out!

Cyber Monday video game deals: PlayStation

PlayStation games: US

Best deal The Last of Us Part 2 for PlayStation 4: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30: The epic apocalypse adventure is back, and better than ever. Experience gut-wrenching cinematic gameplay on a whole new scale in the sequel to Sony's landmark survival horror. And you can save an equally epic $30 on the price, thanks to this awe-inspiring Cyber Monday discount.

Madden NFL 21 for PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 A new generation is leaving its mark in the NFL, and you can take control in this latest instalment of the popular EA series. With a cool $25 discount for Cyber Monday, it's the perfect time to get on board.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25: The latest release in EA's iconic series, FIFA 21 Standard Edition lets you feel the pulse of the action, while the career mode offers you a chance to rise to stardom. Buy it today and get an amazing $25 discount.

Marvel Avengers: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30: This epic, third-person, action-adventure game lets you play as your favourite superheroes, either in teams of up to four players online. And you won't want to miss the chance to save 50 per cent off the price of this, one of the best game released in 2020.

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for PlayStation 4: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: Feel the full power of Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions in this most masterful of Spidey games. And enjoy the rush of getting 50 per cent off for Cyber Monday into the bargain!

PlayStation games: UK

Biggest discount Death Stranding for PlayStation 4 £49.99 £13.99 at Argos

Save £36: Navigate your way across an apocalyptic wasteland in Death Stranding, one of the most epic and emotionally charged games of recent years. While it may have divided critics, we absolutely loved this uncompromising, artistic and addictive game. And with a stonking 72 per cent off for Cyber Monday we'd urge you to give it a try.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition for PlayStation: £48.99 £32.99 at Curry's

Save £16: From an underpass in Amsterdam, to a neighbourhood cage in London, or a Tokyo rooftop, FIFA 21 lets you play the beautiful game around the world in a dizzying variety of ways. Get it for just £32.99 this Cyber Monday, a discount of £16!

Marvel Avengers for PlayStation 4: £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Save £23 + get a free digital comic: One of the biggest games of 2020, Marvel Avengers isn't just reduced by a huge £23 at Amazon. You also get an Iron Man digital comic thrown in, absolutely free. You won't find this incredible deal anywhere else, so don't miss out!

The Last of Us Part 2 for PlayStation 4: £50 $24.99 at Curry's Save £36: There's only one thing that could be grimmer than the apocalyptic horror scenes of the Last of Us Part 2: missing out on the fantastic deal Curry's is offering on the hit game. For Cyber Monday, they've slashed the original price of £50 neatly in half, to a super-affordable £25.

View Deal

