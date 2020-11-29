Unmissable Cyber Monday monitor deals: 24-inch Dell monitor now just £90!

Monitor deals have been flooding in over Black Friday, and even though the big day is now gone, we're seeing more and more bargains as we head towards Cyber Monday, including this 24-inch Dell monitor for just £89.99 at Amazon.

Across the pond in the US, there's a deal just as impressive: get this Samsung 24-inch monitor for just $89.99 at Best Buy. If you're looking for a decent monitor for under $100, then this is it. With its three-sided borderless display and accurate colour, it has a 75Hz refresh rate for seamless viewing.

If you'd like something slightly different, we've found even more monitor deals (details below). Want more savings? Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday sales post, which is crammed full of awesome early deals.

Cyber Monday monitor deals: UK

Amazing value Dell 24" monitor: £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Samsung 24" Curved LED monitor: £179.99 £135 at Amazon

Save £44.99: Get 25 per cent off this stunning 24-inch curved monitor from Samsung. The HDMI, VGA and headphone sockets mean it's totally versatile, and eye-saver mode will stop you feeling fatigued after a long screen session.

HP OMEN X Full HD Gaming monitor: £350 £298.99 at Amazon

Save £51: This HP monitor is perfect for gaming, with a 240HZ refresh rate that makes it four times faster than traditional monitors. It's got a 24-inch full HD display and a very nice 23 per cent off – making this a rock-bottom price for this monitor.

Cyber Monday monitor deals: US

TOP BUY Samsung 24" monitor: $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $60: There's a very tempting $60 off this Samsung monitor from Best Buy right now. This screen has a gorgeous borderless display and a 75Hz refresh rate. There's also both HDMI and D-sub ports for added convenience.

Samsung 27" Ultrawide monitor: $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

