Fan makes a folding iPhone, and I want it

The folding iPhone rumours have been swirling for months but it's taken a fan in China to actually make one to reveal why this could be the future. It's a crude build, but an inventive Chinese YouTuber has made the idea of a foldable iPhone a reality.

We've had fan-made renders of a folding iPhone before and we've had teases of a foldable iPad, but this YouTuber's rough and ready build, made from parts of an iPhone X and Motorola Razr, is the closest we've seen yet to what a foldable iPhone could look like. Called the iPhone V, you can see the video of how this was made below.

It's an impressive project and despite being a rough and ready device this iPhone can be folded in half and still be used. The video (above) is spoken Chinese but with good subtitles that reveal the details of the iPhone V project. It's fascinating just to watch the YouTube break apart both mobiles and we get to see all of those tech innards. He reworks the iPhone X parts to fit inside of a foldable Motorola Razr with great skill.

Rumours suggest that Apple has been working on foldable ‌iPhone‌ prototypes as far back as 2020, and that working models have been around since January. Yet, right now Apple is officially keeping quiet, but at least we have this fan-made folding iPhone that suggests what could be.

