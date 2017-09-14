Get into web development with this pro-taught course

If becoming a web developer has always been a dream of yours, then you're in luck. The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 is here to take you from novice to expert while helping you build sites and apps along the way. You can get this professionally-taught course on sale now for just $19 (approx. £14)!

When you understand the fundamentals of code, you can create just about anything imaginable. It’s time to expand your opportunities and improve your resume with the Complete Web Development Course 2.0. Work your way through the basics of web and mobile development and learn how to make the most of programming languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery. You’ll get over 30.5 hours of instruction and hands-on lessons that will teach you how to build 25 different websites.

The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 usually retails for $149, but you can save 87% off that price right now. That means you pay just $19 (approx. £14) for lessons that could launch your next career, so grab it today!

Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.