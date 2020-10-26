Unmissable Nintendo Switch deals land ahead of Black Friday

When it comes to Nintendo Switch deals, you've got to be quick off the mark. They tend to sell out quickly. So get ready to click 'add to basket' as the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are both back in stock at Amazon.

The consoles are available in an array of colours with a range of games available as bundle deals. Even if the game or colour isn't your favourite, it's probably worth snapping up these deals anyway – you can always swap games with a fellow gamer or switch our the Joy-Cons later.

For more top deals ahead of the big shopping event, see our Black Friday 2020 roundup.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £248 £229 at Amazon

Save £19.99: You can save £20 on the Nintendo Switch Lite in yellow when you buy it with Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Switch. You get three games here: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mari Galaxy, making this even more of a bargain. You can also get this bundle with the classic Nintendo Switch for £309 – saving you £20.



View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £236 £229 at Amazon

Save £7: Alright, so it's not a saving to shout about, but the ridiculously popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game that you want to snap up while you can. This console comes in turquoise.



View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £318.99 £309 at Amazon

Save £9.99: You can't get more classic than Mario Kart, which is the perfect game to get you started on the Nintendo Switch and comes with five new exclusive characters. This Switch is in a rather dashing shade of neon red/blue.

View Deal

Not seen the deal for you? Check out more great Nintendo Switch deals below.

Read more: