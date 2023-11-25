6 beautifully designed stocking fillers from small businesses – all on sale right now

It's Small Business Saturday in the US today, so while we've been covering a lot of major retailers and brands like Apple in the weekend's Black Friday sales event we also wanted to focus on creative independents. I've found some beautifully designed stocking fillers made by small businesses, and I've made a curated list right here.

Whether it's an Etsy store or a small business selling through Not on the High Street, these sellers are producing wonderful options that'll get the stocking bursting of festive joy for whoever you are filling it for. Take a look at my picks below, and be sure to browse these sellers for other gifts while you're at it.

Of course, you could also make your own stocking fillers this year. See our guide to the best Cricut Black Friday and 3D printer Black Friday deals if you want to get crafty.

01. Personalised coffee cup

(Image credit: Darlify)

With a beautiful hand drawn illustration of a birth flower and a name, this coffee cup from Darlify would be a delightful gift. You can choose between frosted and clear glass, and it has a bamboo lid. Plus it has free delivery. The reviews are glowing and it looks gorgeous.

02. Ice puzzle

(Image credit: PuzzlesPrint)

Okay this might be a tad big for most stockings (though I used to be given a pillow case, so you do you, you know?). Labelled the hardest jigsaw puzzle, it's a fun riff on a puzzle – and one I haven't seen before. Sold by a small business called PuzzlesPrint, it comes in 500, 750 and 1000 piece versions so you can decide how up for the challenge your recipient is.

03. Propagation station

(Image credit: BitsandBaublesArt)

If you've got someone green fingered, or someone you think could be green fingered with some encouragement, I think this propagation station could be the thing. It's beautifully made out of resin, and there are different colour ways. Small business BitsandBaublesArt also does custom work so be sure to check it out.

04. Personalised leather journal

(Image credit: GlasscupsUS)

This personalised leather journal looks lovely: elegant and premium. There's a dozen different designs to choose from and you can personalise it with your own message making it a great gift idea. The small business behind it, Glasscups US, also makes a range of personalised notebooks and portfolios.

(Image credit: Dumyé)

As a gift for kids, these rag dolls are beautiful. Described as dolls with purpose, they're much more original than Barbie: and there are bunnies, ballet dancers and more. The founder of the Dumyé brand, Sahar Wahbeh, has designed everything from packaging to personal care product for other brands, but she decided to create her own doll company after becoming a mother and not being able to find "a really special doll" that captured her heart to give to her daughter. The products are hand-crafted, and the small business also also offers a DIY doll making kit. Lovely.

06. Panther Puke T-Shirts

(Image credit: Panther Puke)

The T-shirt business Panther Puke sells its wares on Teepublic. It has a wide range of original, creative tees with prints that you won't find in a big retailer or chain store, where there are lots of deals on today.

Bonus: personalised guitar Christmas tree decorations

(Image credit: Oakdene designs)

UK Small Business Saturday isn't until next week, but there are some nice sales on gift items at Not on the High Street, including on these original personalised Christmas tree decorations. Get Slade on now!

