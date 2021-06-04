Start drawing! Get 50% off this XP-Pen drawing tablet at Walmart now

If you've been thinking of breaking into the world of digital art, turn the theory into practice with this massive drawing tablet deal – 50% off this XP-Pen digital graphics tablet, now only $69 at Walmart. There's really no excuse in delaying your professional art career (or sketching hobby) a moment further!

This is a great deal, on a great drawing tablet – and we know what we're talking about. The XP-Pen (XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 to give it its full product title) is one of our all-time favourite XP-Pen drawing tablets. It's actually our second pick of the best XP-Pen tablets on sale now. And for good reason: the XP-Pen range are top quality tablets for creatives that manage to combine quality with seriously good value for money.

There are also a few other drawing tablet deals that have caught our eye, all detailed below. If you're on the look out for a new drawing tablet, now's the time to buy!

Of course, if you're looking for even more creative gear deals, you'll probably want to head over to our Amazon Prime Day hub, where we'll be updating the very best deals in the lead up to, and over the extended weekend of, Amazon Prime Day.

The best drawing tablet deals: US

XP-Pen Deco 01: $137.98 $68.99 at Walmart

Save $69: The XP-Pen Deco 01 was actually our favourite 'budget' drawing tablet before we spotted this deal. It's a fantastic drawing tablet with top-end pressure sensitivity that's usually seen on more expensive models. And right now you can get it for half-price!

XP-Pen Artist 15.6: $399 $297.99 at Amazon

Save $100: Our favourite XP-Pen drawing tablet? It's this one, the Artist 15.6. This is a display drawing tablet, so you'll be drawing straight onto the scree, with your battery-free stylus. Right now you can save $100 on this over at Amazon, so if you're serious about getting into digital art, this is a great deal.



Wacom Sketchpad Pro: $169.99 $99.99 at Walmart

Save $70: This fun drawing tablet can turn your pen and pencil sketches into the digital medium with ease. Coming with real black leather finish, it's a quality product that, like the above deal, may change your creative process for the better!

The best XP-Pen tablet deal: UK

XP-Pen Artist 15.6: £450 £329.99 at Amazon

Save £120: This deal is a cracker – and it's on our favourite XP-Pen drawing tablet out there. The screen display of the Artist 15.6 means you draw straight onto the screen. It comes with six programable hot keys, a battery-free stylus that makes the most of the 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity.



Want something a bit more high-end? Here are more deals on drawing tablets wherever you are in the world...

