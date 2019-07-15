Surface Pro 6 is super-cheap in this mega deal

The Surface Pro 6, Microsoft's super-flexible hybrid laptop-tablet, is the best 2-in-1 around (in our opinion). Right now Amazon Prime members can pick up a 12.3-inch Surface Pro 6 with £279 off the retail price. Kicking Amazon Prime Day off in style, this is one of many deals going live during Amazon's Prime Day bargain bonanza (take a look at our pick of the best Prime Day deals here).

Save £279: This Prime Day Amazon has knocked down the price of this 12.3" tablet/laptop from Microsoft to just under £750. That's a huge £279 off the retail price. We think it's the best 2-in-1 on the market right now, too.

This powerful 2-in-1 offers impressive versatility. You can use it as a tablet, a laptop, or, if you're at your desk, dock a keyboard and monitor and turn it into a fully-powered Windows machine. Designers will appreciate the high-resolution PixelSense Display, and while on-the-go freelancers will be pleased to find it's also super-slim and light, weighing in at just 771g. Specs-wise, this platinum machine includes Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home.

Not a Prime member? Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial here to take advantage of this deal. Not in the UK? Fear not – scroll down for the best prices on a standalone Surface Pro 6, or take a look at the Walmart bundle deal below, which looks pretty great to us...

Save $190: Grab a 12.3" Surface Pro 6 laptop/tablet, along with software bundle that includes Office Suite Pro, Photo Editor, PDF Editor and PCmover Pro, for a bargain price at Walmart. And you get +1 year extended warranty thrown in too.

You need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. If you're not sure it's for you in the long term, sign up for a no-strings 30-day free trial (links above), and you can always cancel after Prime Day.

Not in the UK? Check out the best prices on the Surface Pro 6 wherever you are in the world:

