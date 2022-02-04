Save $80 on this must-have Wacom tablet

An excellent drawing tablet is an essential tool for any digital artist these days and the Wacom Intuos Pro is a very worthy choice, particularly for entry-level digital sketchers. Currently this tablet and a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography, that's Photoshop and Lightroom, is down from $379.95 to $299.95 at B&H Photo Video. This is your perfect opportunity to invest in a great drawing tablet.

Take a look at our Wacom Intuos Pro review to see just how highly we rate this tablet. It's fantastic value for money, offers plenty of space for drawing and has a robust build, it even made our round-up of the best drawing tablets. What's more Wacom's Pro Pen 2 technology is industry standard, with tilt-response and a virtually lag-free drawing experience. When you combine that with Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom's image-editing and enhancing capabilities you have one unmissable bundle.

In the UK? Don't worry, there are some great Wacom drawing tablet deals to be found on that side of the pond too. Jump down to the UK deals here.

The best Wacom drawing tablet deals: US

Wacom Intuos Pro: $379.95 $299.95 at B&H Photo

Save $80: This top-notch Wacom Intuos Pro tablet and a year of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography will enhance your creativity no end. At under $300 courtesy of B&H Photo Video, it's well worth a look.

Wacom Cintiq 16: $649.95 $599.95 at Best Buy

Save $50: If you're after something with a screen to draw on but still want something relatively affordable, you can get the must-have Wacom Cintiq 16 for under $600 at Best Buy.

Wacom Cintiq 22: $1,199.95 $1,099.95 at B&H

Save $100: B&H also have a big discount on this larger drawing tablet from Wacom. This is some of the best value for money in a Cintiq tablet this size and is great for experienced artists and newcomers alike.

The best Wacom drawing tablet deals: UK

Wacom Intuos Medium: £149.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £70: This medium-sized Wacom Intuos is down to less than £100 on Amazon. That's a great deal for any UK artist looking for a smart, compact and capable drawing tablet.

Wacom Intuos Pro: £329.99 £248.99 at Amazon

Save £80: UK-based artists can benefit from a saving of 25% on the Intuos Pro Medium at Amazon. This is an ideal tablet for digital sketching, graphic design and much more.

Not found the right Wacom tablet for you? Or reading this from elsewhere in the world? Not to worry, here are the best deals on Wacom tablets wherever you are...

