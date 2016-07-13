Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom are standard for photo editing and more. To be the best artist you can, you need to know how to make the most out of these powerful tools. You can learn how with the Ultimate Adobe Photo Editing Bundle, on sale now for 94% off the retail price!

Whether you're a designer looking to pick up some time-saving tricks or a creative person hoping to learn how to turn your hobby into a career, you'll find the information you need in this eight-course bundle. You'll gain a better understanding of fundamentals and can work your way up through the 41 hours of instruction on the most useful features of Photoshop and Lightroom – including layers, filters, and much more.

A lifetime membership to the Ultimate Adobe Photo Editing Bundle usually retails for $566. Right now, you can save a massive 94% off the retail cost! It's an unbeatable price for in-depth courses on the programs and techniques you need to know best.