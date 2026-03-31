Will you be mourning the Mac Pro?
It's bye-bye for Apple's cheese grater.
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The Mac Pro is no more. Apple has officially discontinued the iconic workstation and says there will be no future models. It has also removed the Mac Pro from its online stores.
So the cheese grater is no longer with us, ending speculation that it might return with a fancy new chip. Instead, Apple will presumably be pushing the Mac Studio as well as the iMac and the Mac mini (along with the Studio Display, of course).
We won't have to update guides like the best Mac for video editing, because – spoiler alert – the Mac Pro wasn't on them.Article continues below
Basically, once the Mac Studio came along, the Mac Pro was pretty much dead in the water. It's quieter, smaller and more affordable, so why would users still opt for the hefty Mac Pro?
The Mac Pro was first released in 2006. It gained a loyal following but has been called a lot of names over the years, with its designs ranging from a trashcan to a cheese grater. Even Apple apologised for its lack of upgradability a few years after the release of the 'trash can' in 2013.
But what do you think of the iconic design, will you miss it? Did you ever own one? Do the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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