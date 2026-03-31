Will you be mourning the Mac Pro?

The Mac Pro is no more. Apple has officially discontinued the iconic workstation and says there will be no future models. It has also removed the Mac Pro from its online stores.

So the cheese grater is no longer with us, ending speculation that it might return with a fancy new chip. Instead, Apple will presumably be pushing the Mac Studio as well as the iMac and the Mac mini (along with the Studio Display, of course).

We won't have to update guides like the best Mac for video editing, because – spoiler alert – the Mac Pro wasn't on them.

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The cylindrical 'trash can' design

Basically, once the Mac Studio came along, the Mac Pro was pretty much dead in the water. It's quieter, smaller and more affordable, so why would users still opt for the hefty Mac Pro?

The cheese grater (Image credit: Apple)

The Mac Pro was first released in 2006. It gained a loyal following but has been called a lot of names over the years, with its designs ranging from a trashcan to a cheese grater. Even Apple apologised for its lack of upgradability a few years after the release of the 'trash can' in 2013.

But what do you think of the iconic design, will you miss it? Did you ever own one? Do the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.