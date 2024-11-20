I'm hunting MacBook Black Friday deals live – get a surprise discount on the new M4 MacBook Pro

Black Friday has come early and there are some deals to be had on all MacBook Pro and Air models.

With Black Friday starting early across many retailers, I've already got my eyes on a ton of deals worth your attention. The best, or most surprising, one has to be on the brand-new MacBook Pro M4, which currently has up to $200 off with a coupon at Amazon, bringing it to a low of $1,399.

Apple MacBook Pro 14
Apple MacBook Pro 14: was US$1,599 now US$1,399 at Amazon

Save $200 with coupon: We didn't expect deals on the brand-new M4 MacBooks so soon. We're currently testing it and it's a step up from last year's entry-level config, now with 16GB of RAM instead of 8.

Apple MacBook Pro 16
Apple MacBook Pro 16: was US$2,499 now US$2,249 at Amazon

Save $249 with coupon: There's also a great deal on the bigger sibling in the family, the MacBook Pro 16, this time with the more powerful M3 Pro chip. This is the deal for those that need a laptop for video editing or 3D work.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M3
Apple MacBook Pro 14 M3: was US$1,599 now US$1,199 at Amazon

Save $400: Amazon also has a close to record-low price on the entry-level M3-chipped configuration of the 14-inch Pro ($100 more expensive than previous low). It will still be good enough for many creatives.

Apple MacBook Air 13 M3
Apple MacBook Air 13 M3: was US$1,099 now US$849 at Amazon

This is lowest price ever for Apple's latest MacBook Air. We love this model for its speedy performance and lovely screen. This could drop further but is a great deal as it is.

Apple MacBook Air 15 M3
Apple MacBook Air 15 M3: was US$1,299 now US$1,044 at Amazon

Save $255: There are also record low prices on the 15-inch M3 Air, including this 16GB configuration.

Apple MacBook Air 13 M2
Apple MacBook Air 13 M2: was US$999 now US$799 at Amazon

Save $200: This is the cheapest Apple laptop, but it was even cheaper quite recently, falling to $749. I'd recommend waiting on this one because it will probably drop to that price again as we approach Black Friday.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4): was £1,799 now £1,649.97 at Amazon

Save £149.03: Amazon has a rare early UK discount on the brand-new M4 MacBook Pros, which was only released on 8 November. This is a 16GB, 1TB SSD configuration, but there's also £299 off the 16-inch Pro with the hugely powerful M4 Max chip.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256GB, 2022
Apple MacBook Air M2, 256GB, 2022: was £899 now £829 at Amazon

Save 8%: This 13.6-inch model has dropped lower than this before (to £799) but not often. It's still zippy enough for everyday tasks, plus some light creative work.

MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air

Space Black Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 sitting on a grey/blue table

Two MacBooks on a gradient background illustrating how to choose a MacBook

Black Friday laptop deals in the UK

Macbook Pro Black Friday deal

MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Air M2 on CamelCamelCamel

An image of three MacBooks representing how to choose a MacBook

Happy Wednesday AND happy MacBook deal hunting day! We will be searching for the standout deals you need to know. I'm Georgia, and I've been doing this for six years now, so you're in very good hands indeed.

