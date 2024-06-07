The iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) hits seriously low price with $300 off

Best Buy's deal of the day is on Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 model (2022) which is an impressive $300 off down to $899 from $1,199 for the 256GB configuration. While this is a great price, and possibly the lowest we've seen the iPad Pro fall to, if you can settle for 128GB of storage then it gets even cheaper - down to as low as $799 from Best Buy. Need a bit more RAM? There's an even greater $500 off the iPad Pro 12.9 with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM, down from $1,799 to just $1,299.

The reason we're seeing such a big price cut on this iPad is likely due to the recent release of the iPad Pro M4 models, which are actually quite reasonably priced for shiny new Apple products. And there are also the latest iPad Air (M2) models to consider for creatives who don't need pro-level power.

We think this iPad deal is a great one, especially if you've been waiting for the right time to invest in one of the best iPads for graphic design, or if you need a reliable iPad for drawing then we highly recommend this one with an M2 chip.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) WiFi 128GB

Was: $1,099

Now: $799 at Best Buy

Save: $300 Overview: The Apple iPad Pro 12.9 was released in 2022, and has since been replaced by shiny new iPad Pro M4 models that offer double the processing power. However, that doesn't make this iPad any less great for digital artists and creative pros. Key features: Display: 12.9-inch screen |CPU: Apple M2 chip | Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD | Memory: 8GB / 16GB RAM | Price history: The iPad Pro 12.9-inch model usually retails for $1,099 for the 128GB model, and we tend to see prices fall to around $999 typically, so this deal is excellent. Price check: B&H Photo: $1,099 | Target: $1,099 Review Consensus: We gave the iPad Pro 12.9 (M2, 2022) a glowing review last January and found it to be a powerful workhorse for creatives. Our only nitpick was the price, but you don't have to worry about that with this deal. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑



Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the iPad Pro in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.