Font of the day: Arkhip

Arkhip from Design Klimov

Today's typeface of choice Arkhip is a 'free font with Russian soul'. Created by the team at Design Klimov, this bold design is perfect for creating stand out posters, headlines and much more.

You can download Arkhip for free here.

